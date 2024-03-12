Vail Resorts (MTN) Q2 Earnings Miss, Fiscal '24 View Down

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported dismal second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings and net revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined but the bottom line grew year over year.



The company’s performance was negatively impacted by weather-related challenges comprising low snowfall across its western North American resorts and moderate snowfall and variable temperatures at the Eastern U.S. resorts (including the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast). This challenging weather condition resulted in a notable decline in guest visitation, thus affecting the top-line growth in the quarter.



Nonetheless, solid contributions from the ski and ride school as well as the dining and rental businesses offset the above-mentioned headwinds to some extent. Also, the company’s strategic cost management initiatives aided the bottom line during the quarter.



Following the announcement, shares of Vail Resorts declined 3.8% in the after-hours trading session on Mar 11.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported earnings of $5.76 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 by 5.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $5.16 per share.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vail Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vail Resorts, Inc. Quote

Quarterly net revenues amounted to $1.08 billion, missing the consensus mark of $1.15 billion. The top line fell 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Segment Results

Vail Resorts reports through two segments — Mountain and Lodging.



Mountain: This segment generated net revenues of $1 billion in the quarter under review, down 1.3% year over year. The figure compares with our model’s projection of $1.07 billion. During the quarter, revenues from dining fell 4.4% year over year to $82.1 million. Revenues from retail/rental also declined 14.9% to $136.2 million on a year-over-year basis. That said, revenues from ski school and lift increased year over year by 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.



The segment’s reported EBITDA amounted to $420.3 million in the fiscal second quarter, up 5.4% from $398.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses totaled $579.1 million, down 5.8% year over year.



Lodging: Total net revenues of this segment in the reported quarter were $77.8 million, down 3.4% year over year. The figure compares with our projection of $97.1 million. During the fiscal quarter, the segment’s EBITDA was $4.7 million against $(4.1) million reported in the year-ago quarter, portraying a 216.1% growth rate.



During the fiscal second quarter, operating expenses in the segment declined 13.6% year over year to $73.1 million.

Operating Results

Vail Resorts reported consolidated EBITDA of $423.5 million in the quarter, up from $396.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses totaled $653.8 million compared with $705.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jan 31, 2024, totaled $812.2 million compared with $1.11 billion reported at fiscal 2023 end.



Net long-term debt amounted to $2.72 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $2.75 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.



As of Jan 31, 2023, the company had total cash and revolver availability of approximately $1.4 billion. This includes $812 million cash in hand, $409 million of U.S. revolver availability under the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement and $221 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement.

Other Updates

The company reported solid season pass sales for the upcoming 2023/24 North American ski season. Season-to-date (through Mar 3, 2024), the company stated that Pass product revenues increased 8.3% compared with the prior-year period’s (through Mar 5, 2023) levels. Also, it stated benefits from an 8% price increase (relative to the 2022/23 season). Furthermore, MTN reported the launch of season pass sales for the 2024/2025 North American ski season, with an 8% increase in pass prices compared to the prior season's launch price.



The company anticipates solid trends on the back of its non-refundable advance commitment products across 41 North American, Australian and European resorts.

Lowered Fiscal 2024 Guidance

In fiscal 2024, net income (attributable to Vail Resorts) is now estimated in the range of $296-$343 million compared with the prior expected range of $316-$394 million. Resorts reported EBITDA is now expected between $847 million and $889 million, down from the previously expected range of $912-$968 million.

Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Vail Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company reported robust demand for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand, with bookings and pricing exceeding 2023 levels. Also, it reported solid demand for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises across various geographical regions, except for itinerary adjustments due to cancellations in the Middle East and Red Sea regions.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, the revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year.



Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room, driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate. This uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests, and group customers. Moreover, rapid improvement in Greater China and strengthening group demand in the United States are encouraging. However, increased costs and expenses and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s results reflect an improved cancel rate with increased visits per member and higher visit frequency across all age groups compared with the previous year. It noted rises in penetration levels among all generational groups. However, the company cited concerns about continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a slowing down of sales (owing to a transition toward more strength equipment over cardio). It anticipates 2024 sales distribution to resemble 2023, showing a return to a standard quarterly rhythm.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.