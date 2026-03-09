Vail Resorts (MTN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2026, Vail Resorts (MTN) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.87, compared to $6.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.06, the EPS surprise was -3.12%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Mountain - Total skier visits : 6.78 thousand versus 7.15 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6.78 thousand versus 7.15 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR : $152.98 compared to the $158.82 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $152.98 compared to the $158.82 average estimate based on three analysts. Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR : $130.60 compared to the $142.18 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $130.60 compared to the $142.18 average estimate based on three analysts. Mountain - ETP : $92.29 compared to the $90.94 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $92.29 compared to the $90.94 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue : $71.59 million versus $76.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $71.59 million versus $76.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining : $84.63 million compared to the $85.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $84.63 million compared to the $85.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental : $126.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

: $126.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other : $55.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

: $55.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms : $26.09 million versus $26.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

: $26.09 million versus $26.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school : $120.63 million compared to the $122.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $120.63 million compared to the $122.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift: $625.93 million compared to the $644.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Vail Resorts have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

