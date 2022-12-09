Vail Resorts (MTN) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer, Vail Resorts, stated, "We are pleased with the results of our season pass sales, which continue to demonstrate the strength of the guest experience, our network of mountain resorts and commitment to continually investing in the guest experience."



Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 1.7% during the after-hours trading session on Dec 8.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported a loss of $3.40 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.17. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported a loss of $3.44 per share.



Quarterly revenues amounted to $279.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $246 million by 13.6%. The top line rose 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Strong destination guest visitation and robust pass product sales added to the upside.

Segment Results

Vail Resorts reports through two segments — Mountain and Lodging.



The Mountain segment generated revenues of $201.7 million in the quarter under review, up 84.6% year over year. Fewer COVID-19 related limitations and restrictions compared with the prior-year period’s levels and record visitation at Australian ski areas acted as tailwinds.



During the quarter, revenues from dining and retail/rental rose 55.3% and 42.2%, respectively, year over year. Revenues from the lift and Ski school increased 315.5% and 506% year over year to $59.5 million and $8.9 million, respectively.



The segment’s EBITDA amounted to $92.1 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $111 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Operating expenses in the Mountain segment totaled $294.2 million, up 32.7% year over year.



Lodging segment’s net revenues (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) in the reported quarter were $73.9 million, up 15.1% year over year, primarily due to robust dining revenues. During the quarter, the segment’s EBITDA came in at $4.4 million against $2.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



During the quarter, operating expenses in the Lodging segment increased 29.3% year over year to $82 million.

Operating Results

Vail Resorts reported adjusted EBITDA of $97.82 million in the quarter compared with $109.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Net operating expenses totaled $377.5 million, up 31.7% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,180.9 million compared with $1,468.4 million in the year-ago period.



Net long-term debt amounted to $2,769.7 million at the end of the quarter, compared with $2,704.6 million at the end of the prior-year quarter.



As of Oct 31, the company had total cash and revolver availability of approximately $1.8 billion. This includes $1.2 billion cash in hand, $417 million of U.S. revolver availability under the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement and $207 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement.



Meanwhile, the company declared a cash dividend of $1.91 per share to be paid out on Jan 10, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Dec 27.

Other Information

The company reported solid season pass sales for the upcoming 2022/2023 North American ski season. Season-to-date (through Dec 5), the company stated that pass product sales had increased approximately 6% in units and approximately 6% in sales dollars compared with the prior-year period’s (through Dec 6, 2021) levels.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2023 outlook. The outlook is based on the assumption of normal conditions and operations throughout the 2022/2023 North American, European and Australian ski seasons and no impact from travel or operating restrictions associated with COVID-19.



In fiscal 2023, net income (attributable to Vail Resorts) is estimated in the range of $321-$396 million. Resorts reported EBITDA is expected in the range of $893-$947 million. Resorts reported EBITDA margin is anticipated to be nearly 31%, using the midpoint of the guidance.

