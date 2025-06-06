Vail Resorts Lifts EBITDA Outlook

Vail Resorts(NYSE:MTN) reported its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results on June 5, 2025, with resort reported EBITDA up 3% year to date despite a 3% decline in skier visits. Management also updated its guidance range for resort reported EBITDA to $831 million to $851 million for fiscal 2025. The company highlighted progress on its $100 million multiyear cost-cutting plan and said it had seen early indicators of stable season pass sales, while also addressing evolving macroeconomic and competitive dynamics.

Resource Efficiency Transformation Accelerates Cost Savings

Vail Resorts is in the midst of a two-year Resource Efficiency Transformation Plan that aims for $100 million in annualized cost savings by the end of fiscal 2026, with $35 million of that expected in fiscal 2025. This initiative is being implemented alongside year-to-date revenue growth, and in the face of lower-than-expected spring visitation and increased expense pressures.

"The company now expects to deliver approximately $35 million of efficiencies before one-time operating expenses in the fiscal year 2025. Which includes $8 million of efficiencies the company is accelerating into the current fiscal year from its original fiscal year 2026 plan. The company remains on track to deliver the $100 million in annualized cost efficiencies by the end of its fiscal year 2026."

— Angela Korch, Chief Financial Officer

This cost discipline is offsetting revenue pressures and helping preserve EBITDA margins amid macroeconomic and industry volatility.

Stability in Advanced Commitment but Pressure on Non-committed Visitation

Season pass sales for the upcoming North American season decreased by 1% in units but increased 2% in dollar value (year to date through May), reflecting a 7% price increase, but weaker performance was evident in lift ticket sales and overall visitation, which declined 7%. Ancillary per-guest spending remained robust, though overall ancillary revenues trailed expectations due to fewer visits.

"Test product sales through May 27, 2025, for the upcoming North American ski season decreased approximately 1% in units and increased approximately 2% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 28. The slight decline in units relative to the prior year season to date [was] primarily driven by new pass holders and lower-tenured renewing pass holders, which may reflect delayed decision making due to the macroeconomic environment."

— Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer

This dynamic underscores the importance of evolving marketing and product approaches to maintain customer conversion, particularly given the ongoing macro volatility and competitive pressure from rival pass programs.

Capital Allocation Remains Conservative Amid Volatility

Vail Resorts had $1.6 billion in total liquidity and a net leverage ratio of 2.6 times EBITDA as of the end of the quarter on April 30. It repurchased $30 million in shares during the quarter and maintained its quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share. The board increased the share repurchase authorization by 1.5 million shares, yet management reiterated that dividend growth will depend on a material increase in future cash flows, with internal investment prioritized ahead of capital returns.

"The current dividend level reflects the strong cash flow generation of the business, with any growth in the dividend dependent on a material increase in future cash flows. And the company also maintains an opportunistic approach to share repurchases based on the value of the shares."

— Angela Korch, Chief Financial Officer

This capital strategy balances shareholder payouts with the operational reinvestment and strategic flexibility necessary to manage through the cyclical and weather-related uncertainties inherent to the ski industry.

Looking Ahead

Management’s updated guidance for fiscal 2025 forecasts net income attributable to Vail Resorts of $264 million to $298 million and resort reported EBITDA of $831 million to $851 million, reflecting the headwinds from lower spring lift ticket visitation and $9 million in CEO transition costs. Strategic goals include achieving $100 million in annualized cost efficiencies by fiscal 2026, and investing $249 million to $254 million in capital projects in calendar 2025. No additional quantitative guidance was provided for season pass sales or visitations, although management emphasized the stability of advanced commitment as central to its model.

