Vail Resorts Intends To Commence Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2030

June 30, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) announced Monday it intends to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers, subject to market and other conditions, of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030.

The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by certain of the Company's domestic subsidiaries (other than certain excluded subsidiaries).

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the proposed offering to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility incurred to fund the repurchase of $200 million of its outstanding shares of common stock completed in June 2025.

The proceeds will also be used for the repurchase or repayment of a portion of its outstanding 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 at or prior to their maturity on January 1, 2026, and, in each case, to pay related fees and expenses. The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantees are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers.

