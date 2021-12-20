Vail Resorts, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTN)) market cap declines to US$13b but insiders who sold US$34m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) sold US$34m worth of stock at an average price of US$323 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$679m after the stock price dropped 4.9% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Vail Resorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Robert Katz, sold US$29m worth of shares at a price of US$323 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$322. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Vail Resorts insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MTN Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

I will like Vail Resorts better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Vail Resorts Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Vail Resorts. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Vail Resorts insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$135m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vail Resorts Insiders?

Insiders sold Vail Resorts shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Vail Resorts makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vail Resorts. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Vail Resorts (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

