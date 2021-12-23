Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $330.25, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTN was $330.25, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $376.24 and a 26.33% increase over the 52 week low of $261.41.

MTN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX). MTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports MTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 153.43%, compared to an industry average of 30.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mtn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTN as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA)

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA)

Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLZA with an decrease of -4.54% over the last 100 days. EZA has the highest percent weighting of MTN at 7.58%.

