Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $246.75, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTN was $246.75, representing a -2.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $251.81 and a 37.39% increase over the 52 week low of $179.60.

MTN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV). MTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.68%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MTN as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (FLZA)
  • iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLZA with an increase of 2.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTN at 3.88%.

