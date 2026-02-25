Vail Resorts Heads Into Ski Season Backed by Strong Epic Pass Sales

Key Points

BAMCO Inc sold 892,764 shares of Vail Resorts, an estimated $131.38 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing

The quarter-end position value decreased by $214.19 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

The transaction represented 0.36% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, the fund held 4,809,928 shares valued at $638.76 million

The stake now represents 1.73% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Vail Resorts ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, BAMCO Inc sold 892,764 shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) during the fourth quarter. The fund’s position in Vail Resorts decreased to 4,809,928 shares, with the stake’s quarter-end valuation down $214.19 million, a change reflecting both trading and price movement.

What else to know

Recent sales reduced Vail Resorts to 1.73% of BAMCO’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top Five holdings after filing:

NASDAQ: TSLA: $5.36 billion (14.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ACGL: $1.73 billion (4.7% of AUM)

NYSE: MSCI: $1.58 billion (4.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CSGP: $1.31 billion (3.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IDXX: $1.22 billion (3.3% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $137.75, down 8.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 23.36 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.98 billion Net income (TTM) $266.51 million Dividend yield 6.26% Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $137.75

Company snapshot

Vail Resorts is a leading operator of mountain resorts and luxury lodging properties, with a diversified portfolio spanning the United States. It operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, luxury hotels, condominiums, golf courses, and provides ski school, dining, retail/rental, and real estate brokerage services.

The company generates revenue primarily from lift ticket sales, lodging, ancillary resort services, and real estate development.

Vail Resorts caters to destination and regional leisure travelers, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and luxury resort guests in the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

Vail Resorts has built one of the most dominant names in destination skiing, but its stock has underperformed amid investor concerns about the resilience of high-end vacation spending in an uncertain travel environment.

Vail operates 37 mountain resorts and has made season passes the core of its model. Vail’s Epic Pass generates cash flow before the winter season begins, which provides more predictability than traditional day-ticket sales. Prepaid access also smooths revenue, but profitability still depends on how often skiers show up and how much they spend once they arrive. Lodging, dining, ski school, and rentals can magnify earnings in a strong season, yet the company’s high fixed costs mean even modest dips in visitation can pressure results.

For investors, what matters is not only snowfall totals but also whether the Epic ecosystem can sustain traffic and spending when conditions are uneven, or when consumer travel budgets tighten. High visit numbers will continue to reinforce pricing power and loyalty across its portfolio. A weaker season, however, will quickly show how sensitive earnings are to external factors.

Should you buy stock in Vail Resorts right now?

Before you buy stock in Vail Resorts, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vail Resorts wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CoStar Group, MSCI, Tesla, and Vail Resorts. The Motley Fool recommends Idexx Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.