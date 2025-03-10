VAIL RESORTS Earnings Results: $MTN Reports Quarterly Earnings

VAIL RESORTS ($MTN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $6.56 per share, beating estimates of $6.37 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,137,230,000, missing estimates of $1,150,064,780 by $-12,834,780.

VAIL RESORTS Insider Trading Activity

VAIL RESORTS insiders have traded $MTN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A KATZ (Exec. Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,296 shares for an estimated $1,635,914 .

. JOHN F SORTE sold 1,670 shares for an estimated $289,026

PETER A VAUGHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $192,005 .

. ANGELA A KORCH (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 165 shares for an estimated $28,560

VAIL RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of VAIL RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VAIL RESORTS Government Contracts

We have seen $26,892 of award payments to $MTN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

