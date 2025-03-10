VAIL RESORTS Earnings Results: $MTN Reports Quarterly Earnings

VAIL RESORTS ($MTN) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $6.56 per share, beating estimates of $6.37 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,137,230,000, missing estimates of $1,150,064,780 by $-12,834,780.
VAIL RESORTS Insider Trading Activity
VAIL RESORTS insiders have traded $MTN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT A KATZ (Exec. Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,296 shares for an estimated $1,635,914.
- JOHN F SORTE sold 1,670 shares for an estimated $289,026
- PETER A VAUGHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $192,005.
- ANGELA A KORCH (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 165 shares for an estimated $28,560
VAIL RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of VAIL RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,134,539 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,669,335
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 616,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,535,744
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,145,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 344,095 shares (+170.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,500,607
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 331,534 shares (+145.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,146,048
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 310,093 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,126,932
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 302,161 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,640,079
VAIL RESORTS Government Contracts
We have seen $26,892 of award payments to $MTN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
