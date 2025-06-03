VAIL RESORTS Earnings Preview: Recent $MTN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VAIL RESORTS ($MTN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,317,562,069 and earnings of $10.07 per share.

VAIL RESORTS Insider Trading Activity

VAIL RESORTS insiders have traded $MTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER A VAUGHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $192,005 .

. ANGELA A KORCH (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 185 shares for an estimated $29,600

VAIL RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of VAIL RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VAIL RESORTS Government Contracts

We have seen $26,892 of award payments to $MTN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

VAIL RESORTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/10/2025

VAIL RESORTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MTN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $171.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $152.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $227.0 on 12/10/2024

