Markets
MTN

Vail Resorts CFO Michael Barkin To Step Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) announced Monday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Barkin will be stepping down after nearly a decade in role to take time to pursue personal opportunities.

Barkin's resignation will be effective December 31, 2022, or such other date as mutually agreed upon based on the timing of appointing a successor and a transition.

Barkin joined Vail Resorts in July 2012 as vice president of strategy and development and was named chief financial officer in March 2013.

Prior to joining Vail Resorts, Barkin was a Principal at KRG Capital Partners, where he was a member of the investment team since 2006. Prior to KRG, he worked at Bain Capital Partners and Bain & Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular