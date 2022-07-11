Vail Resorts CFO Michael Barkin To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) announced Monday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Barkin will be stepping down after nearly a decade in role to take time to pursue personal opportunities.

Barkin's resignation will be effective December 31, 2022, or such other date as mutually agreed upon based on the timing of appointing a successor and a transition.

Barkin joined Vail Resorts in July 2012 as vice president of strategy and development and was named chief financial officer in March 2013.

Prior to joining Vail Resorts, Barkin was a Principal at KRG Capital Partners, where he was a member of the investment team since 2006. Prior to KRG, he worked at Bain Capital Partners and Bain & Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.