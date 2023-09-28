Vail Resorts Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MTN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $241.28, changing hands as high as $242.47 per share. Vail Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTN's low point in its 52 week range is $206.16 per share, with $268.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.77.

