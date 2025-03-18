Vail Resorts Boosts Digital Offering, Unveils My Epic Pro

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN has unveiled My Epic Pro for Ski and Ride School, a new technology that will be available in the My Epic app from the 2025/2026 season.



MTN stock inched up 1.8% during Monday’s trading hours, after the announcement of the new digital innovation.

Perks of MTN’s My Epic Pro

My Epic Pro will ensure a seamless, connected and next-level experience for the company’s child and adult group lesson participants, offering digital check-in, real-time lesson updates, photo sharing, skills tracking, milestone badges and more. Through the My Epic app, this new technology will be available at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone.



The perks highlight direct-to-lesson digital check-in for Ski and Ride School, real-time Ski and Ride School updates and photos during the lesson accompanied by tracking progress and unlocking next-level adventure with the gamification of ski and snowboard skills progression.



In the upcoming years, Vail Resorts plans to focus on expanding this technology to more mountain resorts and lesson types, including private lessons. Future updates that the company plans to incorporate include the ability to book, modify and cancel lesson reservations in the My Epic app, in-lesson video sharing and much more.

Vail Resorts’ Digital Innovation Bodes Well

MTN maintains a regular streak of ensuring technological advancements to support its data-driven approach, guest experience and corporate infrastructure. The investments are made in network-wide scalable technology to enhance analytics, e-commerce and guest engagement, and self-service capabilities to improve guests’ online experience.



The company made a breakthrough in its guest experience and sales trends by launching the My Epic app at the beginning of its fiscal 2024. The My Epic app offers features like Mobile Pass, mobile lift tickets, interactive trail maps, real-time and predictive lift line wait times and other personalized statistics to enhance the guest experience. Also, other digital innovations comprising My Epic Assistant and My Epic Gear have significantly reduced friction in the guest experience. These strategic investments have resulted in a decline in lift-line wait times year over year for the last three seasons. Since the start of the 2024/2025 season, lift lines of more than 10 minutes have occurred approximately 3% of the time, including during weekends and holidays.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Vail Resorts have lost 14.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry's 7% decline. The downtrend is likely to have been caused by weather-related risks affecting Australian resorts’ contribution and foreign exchange risks. However, the company is poised to benefit from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products in the upcoming period.

MTN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Vail Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Sportradar Group AG SRAD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



SRAD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 83.3%, on average. The stock has surged 100.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRAD’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 15.7% and 94.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LTH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average. The stock has soared 112.4% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for LTH’s 2025 sales and EPS implies growth of 12.9% and 37.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. RICK has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 62.9%, on average. The stock has lost 15.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RICK’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 2.5% and 1,278.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.