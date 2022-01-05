Vail Resorts: High-Quality Company, High Price Tag

So many technology and software companies are doing the "as-a-service" concept or subscription-based business model, so why not asset-based ski resorts? That's the premise for Vail Resorts (MTN), the largest mountain resort operator in North America. I am neutral on MTN stock.

Vail operates in three different segments, 1) Mountain Resorts, 2) Lodging, and 3) Real Estate.

The Mountain segment owns and operates premier mountain resorts mostly across North America and includes Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood California and Nevada; and more. Revenues are generated from season passes, lift tickets, ski & snowboard school, dining, and retail & rental businesses.

The lodging segment (Vail Resorts Hospitality) owns and/or manages a portfolio of luxury hotels under the RockResorts brand and other hotels and condominiums near their ski resorts. It also owns three destination resorts at Grand Teton National Park and several golf courses.

The Real Estate segment, Vail Resorts Development Company, holds, develops, buys, and sells real estate in and around resort communities across the country.

Business Model

The company now claims it has a subscription-based business model. i.e., skiing-as-a-service. Taken straight from the software or cloud industry, the company believes season pass holders, in particular, their all-encompassing Epic Pass holders create a recurring revenue stream that increases lifetime customer value.

This advance commitment by customers reduces variability and weather-related risk to some degree. The renewal and high retention rates can significantly reduce customer acquisition costs over time. Season pass sales represent about half of lift ticket revenues with a long-term goal of achieving the 75% level.

Seasonal Financial Results

Vail's mountain and lodging operations are very seasonal with most of the revenues and profits occurring during the winter and early spring months.

For example, for the Fiscal Year ending July 31, 2021, $607 million in operating income was generated in the second and third quarters, while $334 million in losses were generated in the first and fourth quarters.

For the first quarter ending 10/31/21, mountain revenue increased 9.9% and EBITDA loss was $111 million. Lodging segment revenues increased 108% due to easy comparables to the prior COVID-19 affected period in 2020. This segment reported positive EBITDA of $2.6 million.

The company stated it was pleased with season pass sales results so far:

"We are very pleased with the results of our season pass sales, which continue to demonstrate the strength of our data analytics capabilities and the compelling value proposition of our pass products, driven in part by the 20% reduction in pass prices for the 2021/2022 season. We expect that the total number of guests on all advance commitment products this year will exceed 2.1 million, including all pass products for our North American and Australian resorts, an increase of approximately 0.7 million from last year and an increase of approximately 0.9 million from two years ago."

Balance Sheet and Outlook

As of October 31, 2021, the company had approximately $1.5 billion in cash on the balance sheet and total debt levels of $2.8 billion. With expected EBITDA of roughly $800 million for the Fiscal Year ending July 2022, the net debt leverage ratio is comfortable at only 1.6x.

Valuation

Due to high levels of depreciation because of its large fixed asset base (valued at over $2 billion on the balance sheet), GAAP P/E ratios are not always useful.

EPS estimates for Fiscal 2023 are approximately $10.00, which would produce a P/E ratio of 31.3x. EV/EBITDA calculations are typically used; however, MTN appears to be highly valued even using that metric. Historically MTN has traded at EV/EBITDA ratios in the 8-17x range, and currently, it trades at approximately 13.4x Fiscal 2023 EBITDA estimates.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, MTN has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy rating and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. At $355, the average Vail Resorts price target implies 13.2% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am neutral on MTN stock as the company has an irreplaceable collection of mountain resort assets and generates substantial free cash flow. However, with the stock selling near all-time highs and elevated valuation levels, a lower entry point is advisable to create a margin of safety.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

