Vaccitech, startup behind Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech, falls 20% in Nasdaq debut

April 30 (Reuters) - American depositary shares of Vaccitech, which co-invented the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Oxford University, fell nearly 20% in their market debut on Friday, giving the biotech firm a market value of about $464 million.

The company's shares opened at $13.62, below the initial public offering price of $17.

