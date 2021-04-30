Vaccitech, startup behind Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech, falls 20% in Nasdaq debut

April 30 (Reuters) - American depositary shares of Vaccitech, which co-invented the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Oxford University, fell nearly 20% in their market debut on Friday, giving the biotech firm a market value of about $464 million.

The company's shares opened at $13.62, below the initial public offering price of $17.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

