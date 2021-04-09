US Markets
AZN

Vaccitech, startup behind AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, files for U.S. IPO

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

April 9 (Reuters) - Biotech startup Vaccitech Plc, which owns the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday.

The British company plans to list the American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VACC".

Vaccitech's revenue dropped about 30% to $4.8 million in the year ended Dec. 31, even as its net loss narrowed to $17.9 million from $22.7 million due to lower research and development expenses.

The company noted in a filing that based on its understanding, it would not be entitled to receive any royalties or payments from sub-licensees from the commercialization of the AstraZeneca vaccine until after the pandemic is over.

Vaccitech's preference for a U.S. listing to one in the UK could further undermine London's attempts to become a major financial hub, particularly after Brexit.

The company is co-founded by Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, who led AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Barclays are among the offering's underwriters.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

