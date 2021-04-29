US Markets
VACC

Vaccitech prices shares at $17 for U.S. IPO

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Vaccitech Plc, the biotech startup that owns the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc, priced its ordinary shares at $17 each on Thursday ahead of its U.S. initial public offering.

April 29 (Reuters) - Vaccitech Plc VACC.O, the biotech startup that owns the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, priced its ordinary shares at $17 each on Thursday ahead of its U.S. initial public offering.

The British company expects gross proceeds of $110.5 million from the offering of 6.5 mln of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs), representing the same number of ordinary shares. (https://refini.tv/3e2Jhct)

Vaccitech had announced its plans to go public earlier this month and said the ADSs would begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VACC" on April 30.

Its preference for a U.S. listing to one in the UK could further undermine London's attempts to become a major financial hub, particularly after Brexit.

The company expects the offering to close on May 4.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and William Blair are acting as bookrunners for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VACC AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular