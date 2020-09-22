Vaccinex's Phase II Study In Huntington's Disease Fails

(RTTNews) - Vaccinex Inc.'s (VCNX) phase II trial of its lead clinical candidate, Pepinemab, in patients with early manifest and prodromal Huntington's disease has failed to meet pre-specified co-primary endpoints.

In the study, dubbed SIGNAL, the two co-primary endpoints, namely a family of two cognitive assessments from the Huntington's disease Cognitive Assessment Battery and Clinical Global Impression of Change (CGIC) did not reach statistical significance in early manifest population.

The company noted that the trial results support continued development of Pepinemab in Alzheimer's disease and in mid-stage Huntington's disease patients with greater cognitive deficits.

Additional results including a broader examination of motor activity and outcomes for a smaller group of 86 prodromal subjects are slated to be presented at the upcoming 2020 Huntington's Study Group Conference on October 30 and at subsequent medical conferences.

