Vaccinex Secures $60 Mln To Advance Enlarged Phase 2b Alzheimer's Trial

(RTTNews) - Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) has strengthened the development path for its lead antibody Pepinemab through a new $60 million revenue-sharing agreement that will finance an expanded Phase 2b clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease.

Under the agreement, Pepinemab Development Venture, LP (PDV), an investment entity formed by existing investor FCMI, will provide the funding in exchange for a share of future economic proceeds tied to Pepinemab. PDV will receive 50% of proceeds from neurological indications and 25% from other indications licensed or partnered in the future.

The financing follows encouraging findings from earlier studies, including the SIGNAL-AD Phase 1/2a trial, which showed that Pepinemab blocked harmful crosstalk between reactive astrocytes and microglia, preserved vascular integrity, and reduced Alzheimer's-related proteins such as SNAP25 and GAP-43 in cerebrospinal fluid.

Additional data from a randomized Phase 2 Huntington's disease study and the completed SIGNAL-AD trial suggest the antibody was well tolerated and may slow cognitive decline when administered early in disease progression.

New genetic insights have also reinforced Pepinemab's potential. Investigators at Columbia University identified a unique astrocyte subset Ast10, whose presence correlated with cognitive decline.

The SEMA4D- PLXNB1 pathway - Pepinemab's target was found to strongly regulate Ast10 representation, and treatment with Pepinemab reduced these cells in the brain, aligning with slower cognitive decline versus placebo in exploratory analyses presented at CTAD 2025.

VCNX has traded between $0.25 and $1.33 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.70, down 11.39%.

