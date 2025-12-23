BioTech
VCNX

Vaccinex Secures $60 Mln To Advance Enlarged Phase 2b Alzheimer's Trial

December 23, 2025 — 09:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) has strengthened the development path for its lead antibody Pepinemab through a new $60 million revenue-sharing agreement that will finance an expanded Phase 2b clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease.

Under the agreement, Pepinemab Development Venture, LP (PDV), an investment entity formed by existing investor FCMI, will provide the funding in exchange for a share of future economic proceeds tied to Pepinemab. PDV will receive 50% of proceeds from neurological indications and 25% from other indications licensed or partnered in the future.

The financing follows encouraging findings from earlier studies, including the SIGNAL-AD Phase 1/2a trial, which showed that Pepinemab blocked harmful crosstalk between reactive astrocytes and microglia, preserved vascular integrity, and reduced Alzheimer's-related proteins such as SNAP25 and GAP-43 in cerebrospinal fluid.

Additional data from a randomized Phase 2 Huntington's disease study and the completed SIGNAL-AD trial suggest the antibody was well tolerated and may slow cognitive decline when administered early in disease progression.

New genetic insights have also reinforced Pepinemab's potential. Investigators at Columbia University identified a unique astrocyte subset Ast10, whose presence correlated with cognitive decline.

The SEMA4D- PLXNB1 pathway - Pepinemab's target was found to strongly regulate Ast10 representation, and treatment with Pepinemab reduced these cells in the brain, aligning with slower cognitive decline versus placebo in exploratory analyses presented at CTAD 2025.

VCNX has traded between $0.25 and $1.33 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.70, down 11.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VCNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.