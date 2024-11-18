News & Insights

Stocks
VCNX

Vaccinex reports Q3 EPS ($2.83) vs. ($15.25) last year

November 18, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $52,000 vs. $20,000 last year. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities on September 30, 2024, were $2.9 million, as compared to $1.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VCNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VCNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.