Vaccinex reports Q3 EPS ($2.83) vs. ($15.25) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $52,000 vs. $20,000 last year. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities on September 30, 2024, were $2.9 million, as compared to $1.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
