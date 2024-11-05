Vaccinex to preset new biomarker data on HNSCC

Vaccinex (VCNX) announced that it will present new biomarker data that neoadjuvant treatment with pepinemab enhanced the clinical activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors in poorly immunogenic, HPV-negative, head and neck cancer, HNSCC. In a presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting, SITC, on November 8th, Vaccinex will present data from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-B84 study for treatment of recurrent and metastatic disease as well as an independent study evaluating neoadjuvant treatment of resectable HNSCC showing that pepinemab combination treatments appear to induce mature lymphoid aggregates correlating with clinical benefit within immunotherapy resistant tumor populations, including HPV-negative and PD-L1 low HNSCC.

