BioTech
VCNX

Vaccinex FY25 Net Loss Narrows

April 30, 2026 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, reported financial results for the full year 2025, reflecting a narrower net loss.

Company Details

Vaccinex engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Its lead candidate, Pepinemab, is being developed for Alzheimer's and Huntington's disease and is also under evaluation in other oncology settings.

2025 Results

For the full year 2025, net loss attributable to Vaccinex shareholders shrank to $5.26 million, or $1.97 per share, from $18.63 million, or $8.88 per share, in the prior year.

Collaboration and research-based revenue increased to $2.09 million from $0.60 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totalled $0.140 million.

VCNX has traded between $0.31 and $1.50 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $0.78, down 14.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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