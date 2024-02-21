Vaccinex Enters Antibody Discovery Agreements Incorporating ActivMAb Drug Discovery Platform

(RTTNews) - Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) has entered into eight new antibody discovery agreements integrating use of its ActivMAb platform to select antibodies against difficult-to-drug transmembrane protein targets. The company said, within the last 3 months, it has entered into new antibody discovery agreements for complex targets with 3 major pharma and biotech companies as well as 5 strategic relationships with other antibody service providers.

ActivMAb is an antibody discovery platform developed by Vaccinex with unique capabilities for multi-pass membrane targets such as G-protein-coupled receptors. The ActivMAb technology has multiple applications including: complex membrane antigen expression and presentation, antibody and antigen discovery, directed evolution and protein optimization.

Shares of Vaccinex are up 18% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

