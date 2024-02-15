News & Insights

Markets
VCNX

Vaccinex Announces 1-For-14 Reverse Stock Split

February 15, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) announced a reverse stock split of its common stock, which will be effective from 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The reverse stock split will be in a ratio of 1-for-14, and as of February 20, 2024, the Company's common stock will be traded on a split-adjusted basis.

The reverse stock split has been put in place by the Company to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VCNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.