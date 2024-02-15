Vaccinex Announces 1-For-14 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) announced a reverse stock split of its common stock, which will be effective from 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The reverse stock split will be in a ratio of 1-for-14, and as of February 20, 2024, the Company's common stock will be traded on a split-adjusted basis.

The reverse stock split has been put in place by the Company to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market.

