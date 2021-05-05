Vaccines, lockdown lifts factored into last ECB forecasts - Lane

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - The ramping up of Europe's COVID vaccine programmes and reopening of economies was already factored into the European Central Bank's last set of forecasts in March, the bank's chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

"The fact that Europe is going to have a big acceleration in vaccinations in these weeks, that was built in. The fact that Europe is going to have a big unlocking of the economy in the coming weeks, that's built in," Lane said during an online panel hosted by think-tank OMFIF.

He added that he didn't see persistently high inflation gripping the 19-country euro zone any time soon and that inflation and financing conditions would have to improve sufficiently before the ECB considers dialling down stimulus.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

