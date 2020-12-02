Vaccines, Diversity and Climate Change: A Rare Morning of Good News

My morning usually starts with the consumption of a lot of news, both financial and more general, through just about every medium imaginable: online, print, TV and radio. As you can imagine, that has been a pretty depressing routine lately but as I went through it this morning, I felt a sense of hope that has been rare this year. Three stories in particular caught my attention.

First and foremost was the story that the United Kingdom is authorizing the use and beginning the distribution of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine beginning this week. Obviously, that is good news for shareholders in those two companies, but it is also good news for the rest of us, even if we don’t live in the UK.

At times, America can be a little insular and I’m sure there are those that see this as irrelevant to them. I mean, after all, what difference does it make if people thousands of miles away are getting vaccinated? Well, if this pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that disease doesn’t respect boundaries, state or national. Covid-19 originated elsewhere but America still has more cases and deaths than any country in the world. If it is to be defeated, the response and any vaccination program has to be global. Any major nation starting on that path is welcome.

If anything, the fact that another developed country is leading the way here could turn out to be a huge plus for the U.S. The biggest potential problem a vaccine faces in this country is the reported reluctance of a significant percentage of the population to take it. A large-scale rollout elsewhere without any immediate problems would allay some of those fears. Yes, I know that logically the fact that a large number of people were administered the vaccine a few weeks or months ago would really tell us nothing, but then anti-vaccine arguments aren’t exactly logical in the first place either.

The other two pieces of good news have a common theme, the adaptability of capitalism and the power of the system to actually do good.

A large part of the reason that private ownership of businesses has survived and thrived over the years is that when change has become inevitable as society has progressed, the business world has embraced those changes, almost always for the good. Changes such as paying living wages were as much about Henry Ford’s understanding that his company would do better if his workers could afford his cars as it was about any agitation from the outside. Women began to take a significant role in the workplace after the war when men were in short supply, and business leaders came to understand that a worker was a worker, regardless of gender.

The point is that the profit motive can prompt progressive change in some just as much as it can make others fight those changes. There are two stories today that illustrate that.

The first is close to home. Nasdaq (NDAQ), the parent company that owns the exchange (and this website) has sent a proposal to the SEC that listing companies be required to meet certain standards of diversity at the board level. Critics of the proposal claim that it is forcing some kind of “woke” practices on companies, but that misses two important points.

First, there is ample evidence showing that boards make better decisions, and their corporations perform better, when they include diverse views. The world is not made up entirely of old, straight, white men, so it makes no sense for decisions to be made with input from only that demographic. It could just be that this proposal is prompted by a desire to make Nasdaq-listed companies perform better, rather than just to force them into social change for the sake of it.

Second, the risk here is entirely to Nasdaq themselves. If companies find the diversity requirements too much of a burden, they can choose to list elsewhere. Clearly, the company takes the view that they will not, and that any risk is more than offset by the increased potential of diverse companies. That is a business decision and the market, not the political pundits, will decide whether it is "right" or "wrong."

When corporations lead change, it is often prompted by their self-interest rather than any desire to be "woke." That is certainly true in the other piece of positive corporate news from this morning.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that several major companies are urging the incoming Biden administration to re-address climate change, starting with rejoining the Paris Accord. Some of the signatories to that letter, such as Ford (F) and Amazon (AMZN) with its massive fleets of trucks and airplanes, may seem unlikely at first glance, but their participation is actually quite logical.

Mitt Romney famously informed us that “corporations are people too,” but there are a few basic differences between them and other people. One of them is that they often look generations ahead, something that most people struggle to do. Amazon is looking to be a force well after Jeff Bezos is dead and gone, and they can only do that if the world hasn’t killed itself before that.

Then there is the matter of consistency. Corporations like to plan decades ahead based on likely trends and outcomes. The signatories to this letter have obviously recognized that climate change is an issue that must be addressed.

If you look hard enough, there are reasons to be skeptical of all three of the above stories but, this year of all years, why look for the cloud in front of the silver lining? When capitalism is allowed to adapt and lead change, it can do remarkable things. It can even produce research that can win a war against a virus, and this morning we should all be celebrating the good news when we see it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.