Vaccines company Valneva sticks to goal of COVID vaccine approvals in Q1

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Speciality vaccines company Valneva VLS.PA said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year.

"We continue to believe that our inactivated vaccine candidate could be an important component of the fight against COVID-19, and Valneva remains fully committed to bringing VLA2001 to people who need it as soon as we can," said Valneva chief executive Thomas Lingelbach.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

