Vaccine pioneer BioNTech hires former Morphosys exec as finance chief

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O, the Pfizer PFE.N partner that invented the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, has appointed former Morphosys MORG.DE executive Jens Holstein as chief financial officer to help it grow into a global immunotherapy company.

Sierk Poetting, who is finance chief and chief operating officer, will focus on the latter role, BioNTech said in a statement on Tuesday.

Former Morphosys CFO Holstein quit that company in December after almost 10 years there. Previously, he served in various finance and management positions at diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE FREG.DE.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Caroline Copley)

