Vaccine Makers vs. COVID Variants: What Are Their Strategies?

When new coronavirus variants emerged in Brazil, South Africa, and the U.K., vaccine developers wasted little time constructing plans to battle back. Now, companies including Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) are working on updated vaccines and specialized boosters.

While they're perfecting new shots, the coronavirus continues to spread, and while it does, the threat of even newer strains emerging remains. This leaves public health experts and the average individual alike wondering: What's each business' expected development timeline for these new protective measures?

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Morgan McSweeney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.