Vaccine maker Novavax's Frankfurt shares plunge 26%

LONDON March 1 (Reuters) - The Frankfurt-listed shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax NVAX.O fell 26% on Wednesday, after the company raised doubts the day before about its ability to remain in business.

U.S.-listed shares in Novavax fell 25% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Danilo Masoni)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.