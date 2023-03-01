US Markets
Vaccine maker Novavax's Frankfurt shares plunge 26%

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 01, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON March 1 (Reuters) - The Frankfurt-listed shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax NVAX.O fell 26% on Wednesday, after the company raised doubts the day before about its ability to remain in business.

U.S.-listed shares in Novavax fell 25% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Danilo Masoni)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

