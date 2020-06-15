US Markets
BNTX

Vaccine maker CureVac plans Nasdaq listing in July - German finance ministry

Contributor
Holger Hansen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

German vaccine maker CureVac plans to raise funds by selling stock in an initial public offering in the United States next month, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - German vaccine maker CureVac plans to raise funds by selling stock in an initial public offering in the United States next month, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The German government plans to take a stake of about 23% in unlisted CureVac to fund the biotech company's further development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The finance ministry said in a letter to parliament's budget committee, "It (CureVac) currently has a big capital requirement and plans a flotation on the Nasdaq in New Yor in July 2020."

(Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Edward Taylor)

((Joseph.Nasr@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 678 5836; Reuters Messaging: joseph.nasr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular