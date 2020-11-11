Vaccine Hopes Rise as Pharma Giants Inch Closer Toward Success

Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine have risen once again with results of the final-stage clinical trial starting to coming in. With coronavirus cases once again on the rise, a vaccine seems to be the only solution. Although the United States topped 10 million coronavirus cases on Nov 9, people have somewhat started feeling optimistic about the success of a vaccine in the coming days.

On Nov 9, Eli Lilly and Company LLY became the latest drugmaker to get approval from the FDA for the emergency use of its antibody drug. A day earlier, Pfizer, Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX also raised hopes among millions after they jointly announced that their vaccine candidate has shown positive results.

Eli Lily Gets FDA Approval

Eli Lilly and Company became the latest pharma giant to come up with some positive news on COVID-19 treatment. On Tuesday, the company’s monoclonal antibody drug bamlanivimab received approval from the FDA for emergency use to treat the deadly coronavirus.

According to a CNBC report, the FDA said that bamlanivimab could be used to treat COVID-19 patients above 12 years of age having mild symptoms. The news once again raised hopes among millions and sent the company's shares rallying on Tuesday. Eli Lilly's shares gained 3% on the announcement. Eli Lilly has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In an interview given to CNBC, Eli Lilly’s chairman and CEO Dave Rick said that the company’s antibody drug will play an important role in the future even if a successful vaccine is developed. Bamlanivimab has been developed with the objective to boost the immune system and prevent coronavirus from infecting the cells in the body. Eli Lilly’s success definitely gives reason to cheer but other pharma major’s too are tasting success.

Vaccine Race Heats Up

Notably, FDA’s approval to Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody drug cames just hours after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine candidate was found more than 90% effective among volunteers in the third-stage of its clinical trial. Although the vaccine is yet to be fully developed, the companies said that they plan to apply for emergency use authorization to the FDA soon.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s success definitely raises hopes of a vaccine in the coming months. A number of drugmakers are pumping in billions of dollars toward research and development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Many of them are already in the final stages of their clinical trial.

University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc AZN faced a minor setback last month following the death of a volunteer in Brazil. However, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been proved to produce immune responses in both adults and young people.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA too is in its final leg of trial and is expected to release interim results of its mRNA 1273 vaccine trial by the end of this year. The company is reportedly planning to roll out 20 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year. Also, Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD in May received an emergency-use authorization for its experimental coronavirus drug from the FDA based on preliminary results from two clinical trials: one conducted by the NIAID and the other by Gilead.

The glimmer of hope had a meaningful impact on the stock market with the return to normalcy looking possible now. As more pharma companies near final-stage trials, investors can keep a close watch on who tastes success first.

