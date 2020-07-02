PFE

Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

July 2 (Reuters) - London shares rose on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.9% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC 1.0% as a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech BNTX.O was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. MKTS/GLOB

AB Foods ABF.L surged 6.5% to its highest in nearly a month, as it said trading in the Primark fashion stores that had reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown had been "reassuring and encouraging".

"The recovery from the pandemic was never going to be easy for businesses, yet AB Foods' update would suggest it stands a good chance of bouncing back," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Travel stocks .FTNMX5750 added 2.5% as a report said the British government will end quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday.

The FTSE 100 has rebounded sharply since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but is still down about 17% on the year with investors closely tracking reports of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, which could lead to another shutdown.

"The risk now appears to be reversing previous action to ease lockdowns and go back to square zero. Any news of a vaccine being developed will only have a short-lived impact on markets until it becomes available to the entire population," said Hussein Sayed, market strategist at FXTM.

Pressure is also mounting on the UK to agree to a free trade deal with the European Union before the end of the year, when a transition period expires.

Among individual movers, engineering company Meggitt MGGT.L jumped 8.1% even as it estimated a roughly 15% drop in first-half organic sales.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

