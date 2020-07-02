PFE

Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

July 2 (Reuters) - London shares rose on Thursday, bolstered by signs of progress in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update.

AB Foods ABF.L surged 7.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said trading in the Primark fashion stores that had reopened from a coronavirus-led lockdown had been "reassuring and encouraging".

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.7% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC 0.8%, tracking strength in Asia, as a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech BNTX.O was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials. MKTS/GLOB

Travel-related stocks, including British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L and easyJet EZJ.L, were among the biggest gainers as a report said the British government will end quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday.

But cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L slumped 7.3% after saying it was too early to resume dividends in the short-term due to market uncertainty caused by the pandemic, even as it reported a 5% jump in annual profit.

