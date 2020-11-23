Vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher

AZN

European shares jumped on Monday as encouraging developments around a coronavirus vaccine spurred bets of a faster economic revival globally, even as a surge in infection rates clouded near-term outlook.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - European shares jumped on Monday as encouraging developments around a coronavirus vaccine spurred bets of a faster economic revival globally, even as a surge in infection rates clouded near-term outlook.

AstraZeneca AZN.L said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen. However, its shares dropped 1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT and hit a fresh high since late February, with energy .SXEP and banks .SX7P leading early gains.

The benchmark index clocked a third straight week of gains on Friday following recent COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

Euro zone and UK business activity data for November are due later in the day, with investors looking to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the manufacturing and services sectors.

In company news, French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA jumped 3.9% after its Italian unit launched an offer to buy Italian bank Credito Valtellinese (Creval) PCVI.MI.

