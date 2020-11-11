Vaccine Hopes Drive Demand for Value Stocks: 5 Picks

5 Stocks to Cash in on the Value Investing Trend

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Matson, Inc. (MATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.