Vaccine group Gavi secures $4.8 bln in funding pledges for COVAX

Contributors
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Emma Farge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

The global vaccine alliance Gavi has secured $4.8 billion in funding pledges for the vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, an official said on Friday.

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - The global vaccine alliance Gavi has secured $4.8 billion in funding pledges for the vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, an official said on Friday.

"It is really putting us in a very comfortable position," said Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Managing Director for Resource Mobilization at Gavi. "It's a great outcome," she added.

The group had previously said that it needed an additional $5.2 billion to continue delivering COVID-19 vaccines at scale.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More