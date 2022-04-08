Vaccine group Gavi secures $4.8 bln in funding pledges for COVAX

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - The global vaccine alliance Gavi has secured $4.8 billion in funding pledges for the vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, an official said on Friday.

"It is really putting us in a very comfortable position," said Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Managing Director for Resource Mobilization at Gavi. "It's a great outcome," she added.

The group had previously said that it needed an additional $5.2 billion to continue delivering COVID-19 vaccines at scale.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge)

