Vaccine group GAVI says summit secures $2.4 bln for COVID shots for poor countries

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of the GAVI vaccine alliance, Jose Manuel Barroso, said on Wednesday that a pledging summit secured nearly $2.4 billion, bringing total contributions nearly to $9.6 billion for the COVAX dose-sharing program to buy vaccines and deliver them to poorer nations.

