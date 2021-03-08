Vaccine developer SK Bioscience to raise $1.3 bln in IPO

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd is expected to raise 1.5 trillion won ($1.33 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) after pricing the listing at the top of an indicative range, it said on Monday.

SK Bioscience said in a regulatory filing that it had priced the IPO at 65,000 won per share, compared to an indicative range of 49,000-65,000 won per share.

($1 = 1,128.3500 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

