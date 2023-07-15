Vacation Season: 10 Essentials You Should Buy at Target for Your Next Trip

Summer, aka peak travel season, is well underway. While you’re making travel plans, you do not want to leave out essentials for your next trip. If you haven’t figured it out yet, Target has some great deals on travel essentials that you need. Here are 10 of the most useful.

1. Toiletry Bag

Price: $9.49

A toiletry bag is a compact bag for keeping your toiletries organized. This toiletry bag is made from woven fabric and vegan leather trim which gives it a refined look. Its compartment provides the space to carry your toiletries and keep them secure with a metal zipper closure. It is also fully lined to protect your bag from spills and stains.

2. Digital Luggage Scale

Price: $19.99

Has your luggage ever been overweight at the airport, resulting in you having to pay extra or remove items? The Conair digital luggage scale can help you avoid this by allowing you to check the weight of your luggage before you travel. It’s lightweight and portable, making it easy to carry. It accurately displays the weight in kilograms or pounds and beeps if your bags exceed the weight limit. It’s made of plastic, includes a battery and is a perfect travel essential.

3. Packing Cubes

Price: $34.99

This Dartwood compression packing cubes set contains nine cubes/bags for efficient packing. It is lightweight yet durable and comes in various sizes to suit all your packing needs. Whether you’re packing shoes, toiletries or sweaters, these versatile cubes will help you stay organized and help you optimize space in your suitcase. They make packing and unpacking easy, giving you more time to enjoy your trip without stress.

4. Toiletry Container Set

Price: $7.99

If you’re planning to take all of your favorite cosmetics and toiletries on your summer trip, then this six-piece travel toiletry set is a must-have. It includes five TSA-approved small containers to store anything from your moisturizer, sunscreen, shampoo, conditioner, face wash and toothbrush in a transparent zipper pouch.

5. Universal Adapter

Price: $11.99

An all-in-one travel adapter is non-negotiable if your summer destination is outside the U.S. This universal adapter has a built-in surge protector and allows you to plug dual-voltage appliances into foreign wall outlets. It includes four of the most commonly used adapter plugs in one compact unit and can be used in over 150 countries. It is contained in a travel pouch for protection and has everything you need to travel in comfort, safety and style.

6. Carry-On Suitcase

Price: $63.99

This carry-on suitcase is made of ABS, a lightweight and durable material that protects your belongings. It has four multidirectional spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees for easy maneuverability, and it can expand to create more space when you need it. The interior features include a mesh and zip pocket and an elastic pocket, with a push button hand that makes it easy to pull. It can carry up to 22 pounds and has a five-year warranty.

7. Comfort Set

Price: $20.49

Whether you’re on the road or in the air, this comfort set adds a measure of relief to your travels. It includes an inflatable travel pillow, a microfleece blanket, a padded light-blocking eye mask and foam ear plugs. Lightweight, and convenient to carry anywhere. It is made of soft fabric and includes straps for attaching to luggage.

8. Sunscreen

Price: $10.99

With all the outdoor activities you’ve planned for summer, sunscreen is non-negotiable. Banana boat ultra sport sunscreen is an ideal option and comes in SPF 30, 50 and 70. It doesn’t have the smell of mineral sunscreen and doesn’t leave a white cast. It can resist water and sweat for up to 80 minutes and doesn’t leave a greasy feel, as it is easily absorbent.

9. Power Bank

Price: $42.99

You don’t want to run out of battery while capturing those fun travel memories. A power bank helps power your devices at your convenience, and you’ll need a good choice. This Dartwood solar power bank is a quick-charging portable wireless phone charger with USB Type C input for both Apple iPhone and Android phones. It is waterproof and can charge three devices simultaneously without slowing down.

10. Luggage Padlock

Price: $4.95

Nobody likes their stuff to be stolen, especially on a trip. This luggage lock is best for use on luggage or backpacks. It weighs 3.84 ounces and has a durable metal body. It is made of steel, making it resistant to cutting and sawing. The three-dial combination lock provides keyless convenience which you can always reset for maximum security.

