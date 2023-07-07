Vacation Season: 10 Essentials You Should Buy at Costco for Your Next Trip

Family vacations can easily get pricey, but if you stock up on the supplies you need at Costco, you'll likely pay significantly less than you would at other retailers.

Before heading on your next beach vacation, road trip or camping adventure, consider stocking up on these travel essentials at Costco.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 60+, 8.5-Ounces, 2-Pack

If you'll be heading to the great outdoors, you'll need to stock up on sunscreen. This two-pack of Neutrogena sunscreen spray is discounted by $4.50 through July 23.

Band-Aid Adhesive Bandages, Assorted, 198-Count

It's always a good idea to be prepared for any scrapes or cuts you may encounter on your next vacation. This variety pack of Band-Aids will have you covered for the summer and then some. It's currently discounted by $5 through July 23.

Kind Mini Bars, Variety Pack, 36-Count

These Kind bars make for a great grab-and-go snack to bring with you wherever you go this summer. They're currently discounted by $5.60 through July 23.

Traveler's Choice Granville II 2-Piece Luggage Set

If you've been thinking about upgrading your luggage, now may be the time. This Traveler's Choice set is a great deal at Costco -- it retails for $199.99 on the Traveler's Choice website.

Apple AirTag, 4-Pack

Travel with peace of mind by attaching AirTags to your luggage and other valuables. This four-pack retails for $99 at Apple, so it's worth buying at Costco instead.

Bose QuietComfort 45 SE Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

If you're traveling by plane, these noise-cancelling headphones are a worthy investment. They retail for $329 so you're getting a great deal at Costco.

Tommy Bahama Beach Chair 2-Pack

This premium-quality beach chair can be adjusted into five different positions and includes cup and cell phone holders. While you'll pay around $80 for two at Costco, a similar beach chair retails for $89.50 a piece on the Tommy Bahama website.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Bring high-quality sound with you wherever your summer travels take you. This JBL speaker normally retails for $139.95.

OFF! Deep Woods Dry Insect Repellent Set

There's nothing like bug bites to put a damper on a vacation. This three-pack of insect repellent is currently discounted by $5.50 through July 16.

Reduce Leak Lock Tritan Hydrate Bottles, 50 Ounces, 2-Pack

Stay hydrated on the go with these reusable water bottles. While a two-pack costs about $10 at Costco, the same water bottle sells for $16.99 each at Target.

Prices are accurate as of July 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Vacation Season: 10 Essentials You Should Buy at Costco for Your Next Trip

