Vacation Rental Revenue Is Down Big -- Is Airbnb in Trouble?

According to a recent report, revenue per available listing (RevPAL) from Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)-listed properties is down by 35% or more in 15 major U.S. cities. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss whether this could be trouble for the vacation rental disruptor or if there's nothing to worry about.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 3, 2023. The video was published on July 5, 2023.

