Vacasa Names Rob Greyber Next CEO, To Replace Matt Roberts

(RTTNews) - Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA), a vacation rental management platform, said on Wednesday that Rob Greyber will become the next chief executive officer on September 6. He replaces the current CEO Matt Roberts.

The company said, "Greyber is succeeding current CEO Matt Roberts in a succession planning process that commenced earlier this year."

Greyber recently served as President of Egencia, a corporate travel business previously owned by Expedia Group (EXPE).

Prior to Expedia, Greyber has served for senior operating roles at several venture-backed technology businesses based in San Francisco.

