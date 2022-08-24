Markets
VCSA

Vacasa Names Rob Greyber Next CEO, To Replace Matt Roberts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA), a vacation rental management platform, said on Wednesday that Rob Greyber will become the next chief executive officer on September 6. He replaces the current CEO Matt Roberts.

The company said, "Greyber is succeeding current CEO Matt Roberts in a succession planning process that commenced earlier this year."

Greyber recently served as President of Egencia, a corporate travel business previously owned by Expedia Group (EXPE).

Prior to Expedia, Greyber has served for senior operating roles at several venture-backed technology businesses based in San Francisco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VCSA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular