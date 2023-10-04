Vacasa Inc - (VCSA) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 41.21

The average one-year price target for Vacasa Inc - (NASDAQ:VCSA) has been revised to 41.21 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 2.06 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 348.40% from the latest reported closing price of 9.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vacasa Inc -. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 26.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCSA is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 164,557K shares. The put/call ratio of VCSA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 62,474K shares representing 25.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management holds 23,056K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 18,765K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 5,447K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 4,276K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vacasa Background Information



Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

