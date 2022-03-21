Vacasa Climbs 7%; Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of vacation rental management platform, Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) are up more than 7% Monday morning.

The stock has been on an upward momentum since it reported full-year results last week, with revenue growth of more than 70% year-over-year.

Looking forward, the company expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $245 million- $255 million. On average analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expects the company to report revenue of $251.13 million for the quarter.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $1.125 billion- $1.175 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.16 billion.

VCSA, currently at $8.55, has traded in the range of $5.40- $11 in the past one year.

