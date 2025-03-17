Vacasa Accepts Casago's Revised $5.30/ Share Acquisition Offer

(RTTNews) - Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA), Monday announced that it has agreed to an increased acquisition offer from Casago, raising the purchase price to $5.30 per share in cash.

Following a review by its Special Committee, the company amended its merger agreement with Casago to reflect the new terms. The revised deal also removes certain price adjustment provisions that could have reduced the final payout.

The Special Committee considered a competing $5.75 per share offer from Davidson Kempner Capital Management but ultimately determined that Casago's proposal provided greater certainty.

The committee also cited concerns over delays and uncertainties in finalizing a deal with Davidson Kempner. Vacasa's board, following the Special Committee's recommendation, approved the amended agreement and ceased discussions with Davidson Kempner.

The company expects to finalize and mail proxy statements to shareholders soon, aiming to close the transaction by the end of April.

VCSA is currently trading at $5.36, up $0.13 or 2.58 percent on the Nasdaq.

