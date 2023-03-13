VAC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.67, changing hands as low as $136.00 per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAC's low point in its 52 week range is $110.08 per share, with $165.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.03.

