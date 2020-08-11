VAC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.59, changing hands as high as $100.23 per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.10 per share, with $131.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.03.

