Vaar Energi's Balder X project faces delay, $1.2 bln extra cost

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Norway's Vaar Energi, majority owned by Eni, said on Monday its Balder X development faces additional cost of $1.2 billion and that petroleum output will be delayed until the third quarter of 2024 from previously late 2023.

Adds detail

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Eni ENI.MI, said on Monday its Balder X development faces additional cost of $1.2 billion and that petroleum output will be delayed until the third quarter of 2024 from previously late 2023.

The changes reflect increased scope of the work, a continued impact from global supply chain challenges, Covid-19 and changes to the project's schedule, Vaar said in a statement.

The company's overall goal of producing "more than 350,000" barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by the end of 2025 remains unaffected, it added.

Vaar holds a 90% stake in Balder X while Mime Petroleum owns the remaining 10%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters