Vaar Energi's Balder X project faces delay, $1.2 bln extra cost

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Eni ENI.MI, said on Monday its Balder X development faces additional cost of $1.2 billion and that petroleum output will be delayed until the third quarter of 2024 from previously late 2023.

The changes reflect increased scope of the work, a continued impact from global supply chain challenges, Covid-19 and changes to the project's schedule, Vaar said in a statement.

The company's overall goal of producing "more than 350,000" barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by the end of 2025 remains unaffected, it added.

Vaar holds a 90% stake in Balder X while Mime Petroleum owns the remaining 10%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

